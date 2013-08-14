版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 15日 星期四 07:44 BJT

Batista's CCX in talks to sell assets in Colombia, filing says

SAO PAULO Aug 14 CCX Carvão da Colombia SA , a coal producer controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, is in talks to sell some mining assets in Colombia, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

The talks are preliminary and non-binding, the filing said. CCX did not elaborate on potential partners or details on the assets.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐