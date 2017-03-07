版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三 07:58 BJT

China's CDB Aviation has ordered 30 Boeing MAX 8 jets -sources

SAN DIEGO, March 7 China's CDB Aviation Lease Finance is poised to announce an order for 30 Boeing 737 MAX 8 passenger jets and is looking at placing further potential aircraft orders as it pursues international growth, industry sources said on Tuesday.

Such a deal would be worth $3.3 billion at list prices, but manufacturers typically charge about half price for actual market transactions.

Dublin-based CDB Aviation, an arm of China Development Bank, and Boeing both declined to comment on the order, which is believed to be on the planemaker's books already as an undisclosed customer. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by G Crosse)
