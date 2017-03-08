UPDATE 1-China's CDB Aviation has ordered 30 Boeing MAX 8 jets -sources

(Adds background on CDB)
SAN DIEGO, March 7 China's CDB Aviation Lease
Finance is poised to announce an order for 30 Boeing 737 MAX 8
passenger jets and is looking at placing further potential
aircraft orders as it pursues international growth, industry
sources said on Tuesday.
Such a deal would be worth $3.3 billion at list prices, but
manufacturers typically charge about half price for actual
market transactions.
Dublin-based CDB Aviation, an arm of China Development Bank
Corp, and Boeing Co both declined to comment on the
order, which is believed to be on the planemaker's books already
as an undisclosed customer.
The deal would be the first business announcement since the
company appointed leasing veteran Peter Chang as its chief
executive in December, with a remit to expand the bank's leasing
arm into a global platform with an international presence.
The expected announcement reflects efforts under Chang to
tidy up the group's portfolio of 204 aircraft and outstanding
orders for 97 Airbus and Boeing jets as it prepares for growth.
CDB says it is the world's 11th largest aircraft lessor by
fleet size.
The rapid expansion of aircraft leasing activities in China
as investors seek higher returns is a talking point at Istat
Americas, a finance conference held in California this week.
