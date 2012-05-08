版本:
CDI Corp 1st-qtr profit rises

May 8 Staffing company CDI Corp posted a rise in quarterly profit as customers stepped up hiring.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $3.8 million, or 20 cents per share, from $694,000, or 4 cents per share, a year ago. Revenue jumped 9 percent to $280.6 million.

