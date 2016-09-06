CDK Global names two new directors after Elliott agreement

Sept 6 CDK Global named two new
independent directors on Tuesday in the wake of an agreement the
automotive software maker struck with hedge fund Elliott
Management.
CDK said Eileen Martinson and Stephen Schuckenbrock would
join effective immediately, which expands the board to 10
directors.
CDK, based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, has been under
pressure from Elliott since May 2015. The New York-based
activist investor has encouraged CDK to increase its share
buy-back program and to consider exploring the sale of the
company.
Elliott is the CDK's third-largest shareholder, owning a 5.4
percent stake. Another activist investor, Sachem Head Capital
Management, owns 4.5 percent of the company, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Last month, CDK struck a deal with Elliott, agreeing to add
two new directors while the hedge fund agreed to a so-called
"standstill," meaning it would not push for changes at the
company and its board for the next 11 months.
The two directors share a connection with tech-focused
private equity firm Thoma Bravo.
Schuckenbrock was on the board of Compuware in 2014 when
Thoma Bravo agreed to buy it for $2.5 billion after Elliott
pushed the Detroit company into a sale.
Martinson was the chief executive of Sparta Systems in July
2014 when Thoma Bravo agreed to buy the software company.
Martinson is still the Sparta Systems CEO.
Thoma Bravo has purchased at least four companies where
Elliott has invested and agitated for a sale.
"As we continue the execution of our plan and implement our
strategy to connect dealers even more closely to consumers, the
combined expertise of Eileen and Steve will be a valuable
addition to our board," CDK CEO Brian MacDonald said in a press
release on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Alan Crosby)