UPDATE 3-Elliott ups pressure on CDK, pushing for streamline or sale

(Adds comment from CDK in 6th paragraph)
By Michael Flaherty and Ankit Ajmera
May 4 Elliott Management stepped up its pressure
on CDK Global Inc on Wednesday, saying the software
company needed to streamline its operations or explore a sale.
Elliott first invested in CDK last May, and within months,
private equity buying interest began to form around the stock.
But a sale never materialized, and the company's stock has
fallen nearly 20 percent to $48 per share since last June. In
March, CDK named Brian MacDonald as the company's new chief
executive.
"There are absolutely merits to receiving certain, premium
value in the form of a sale for cash, which requires no ongoing
exposure to business risk or the capital markets," said the
Elliott letter, signed by the activist hedge fund's senior
portfolio manager, Jesse Cohn.
If the company remains a stand alone entity, it needs to
implement a plan to maximize shareholder value immediately, Cohn
wrote, outlining a detailed program on what can be done.
"We value the opinion of our shareholders and are reviewing
the Elliott letter," CDK spokesman Kyle Donash said in an
emailed statement.
CDK Global was spun off from Automatic Data Processing Inc
in 2014. Elliott, which says it owns 8.6 percent of
CDK's shares, is among three activist hedge funds invested in
the company.
Sachem Head Capital owns 7.2 percent of the company, which
provides marketing software to auto dealers, while Fir Tree
Partners owns 4.9 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Elliott and Cohn have successfully pushed several mergers
across the tech industry, the latest being Mitel Networks Corp.
agreement to buy U.S. voice and telephony gear maker
Polycom Inc., in a deal announced last month.
(Editing by Don Sebastian and Alan Crosby)