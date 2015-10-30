Canadian Natural in talks with parties on royalty land sale -sources

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
TORONTO Oct 30 Canadian Natural Resources is exploring options for its royalty assets and has held discussions with some pension plans and strategic buyers, according to three sources familiar with the situation.
The company has engaged with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and PrairieSky Royalty Ltd, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the matter is not public.
The move comes about four months after Cenovus Energy Inc agreed to sell its royalty lands to Ontario Teachers' for C$3.3 billion and more than a year after Canada's largest natural gas producer Encana spun off its royalty assets though PrairieSky.
Canadian Natural, PrairieSky, CPPIB and Teachers were not immediately reachable for comment.
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.