Canadian Natural Resources says 2017 production to rise 6 pct

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said on Thursday that it expected production to rise by 6 percent and set its 2017 capital budget at C$3.89 billion ($2.92 billion), a slight increase from last year.
Canada's largest independent petroleum producer said overall production in 2017 is expected to be between 833,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) and 883,000 boe/d, from 808,000 boe/d in 2016.
The company said it would complete the expansion of its Horizon oil sands project in 2017, located north of Fort McMurray in Alberta, and the project's third phase would be on stream in the fourth quarter.
The oil producer forecast synthetic crude oil production in the Horizon project of 170,000 barrels per day (bbl/d) to 184,000 bbl/d for 2017, which is an increase of 44 percent from 2016. ($1 = 1.3322 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.