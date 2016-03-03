Canadian Natural Resources posts 89 pct drop in quarterly profit

Banks face talent crisis amid mounting costs of employee turnover -report
Jan 18 Despite recent changes at banks such as faster promotions intended to retain employees, many firms are still in danger of losing top talent, according to a new report.
March 3 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd reported an 89 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by weak oil and gas prices.
Canada's No.2 oil and gas producer reported net earnings of C$131 million ($97.48 million), or 12 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of C$1.20 billion, or C$1.09 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell more than 36 percent to C$2.79 billion. ($1 = C$1.34) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Jan 18 Despite recent changes at banks such as faster promotions intended to retain employees, many firms are still in danger of losing top talent, according to a new report.
Jan 18 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd , Canada's No. 2 railroad operator, said on Wednesday its chief executive would leave five months earlier than originally expected and it reported a lower-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit.
Jan 18 Former Canadian Pacific Chief Executive Hunter Harrison is in advanced talks to team up with a former Pershing Square Capital partner, seeking to shake up rival railroad CSX Corp, according to a person familiar with the matter.