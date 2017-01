May 5 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd reported a smaller quarterly loss as cost cuts paid off amid a slump in oil prices.

Canada's largest independent petroleum producer said its net loss narrowed to C$105 million ($81.92 million), or 10 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$252 million, or 23 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 28.2 percent to C$2.18 billion. ($1 = 1.2818 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)