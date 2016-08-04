Canadian Natural Resources reports smaller quarterly loss

Aug 4 Oil and natural gas producer Canadian
Natural Resources Ltd reported a smaller
quarterly loss on Thursday, as lower expenses helped offset a
slump in crude prices.
The company's net loss narrowed to C$339 million ($259.4
million), or 31 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter
ended June 30, from C$405 million, or 37 Canadian cents per
share, a year earlier.
Oil and natural gas production fell 2.7 percent to 783,988
barrels of oil equivalent per day in the quarter from a year
earlier.
Canadian Natural, like many companies operating in Canada's
oil sands, was hit by a massive wildfire near Fort McMurray in
May that cut total Canadian crude output by more than 1 million
barrels per day.
($1 = 1.3069 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)