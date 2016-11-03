Canadian Natural Resources posts bigger Q3 loss

Nov 3 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, Canada's largest independent petroleum producer, reported a bigger quarterly loss due to lower prices.

The Calgary-based company said net loss widened to C$326 million ($243.8 million), or 29 Canadian cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$111 million, or 10 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Oil and natural gas production fell 13.4 percent to 735,212 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the quarter. ($1 = C$1.34) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru and Nia Williams in Calgary; Editing by Sunil Nair)