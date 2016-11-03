Canadian Natural Resources posts bigger Q3 loss

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, Canada's largest independent petroleum producer, reported a bigger quarterly loss due to lower prices.
The Calgary-based company said net loss widened to C$326 million ($243.8 million), or 29 Canadian cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$111 million, or 10 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Oil and natural gas production fell 13.4 percent to 735,212 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the quarter. ($1 = C$1.34) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru and Nia Williams in Calgary; Editing by Sunil Nair)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.