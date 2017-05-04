CORRECTED-Canadian Natural Resources reports profit vs year-ago loss

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
(Corrects headline to show company reported a profit vs a year-ago loss, not a rise in profit)
May 4 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, Canada's largest independent petroleum producer, reported a quarterly profit compared with a year-ago loss, helped by an uptick in crude prices.
The Calgary-based company reported a net profit of C$245 million ($178.61 million), or 22 Canadian cents per share, compared with a loss of C$105 million, or 10 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Canadian Natural's production rose nearly 4 percent to 876,907 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd). ($1 = 1.3717 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.