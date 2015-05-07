Canadian Natural advances planned oil sands plant work to June

BRIEF-GlycoMimetics qtrly net loss per share $0.34
* Glycomimetics reports program updates and first quarter 2017 results
CALGARY, Alberta May 7 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, Canada's largest independent oil and gas producer, said on Thursday it has advanced a planned maintenance shutdown at its 125,000 bpd Horizon oil sands plant in Alberta to June.
Originally planned for autumn, the company said the work includes increasing the capacity of its diluent recovery units and improve the reliability of the plant's operations. (Reporting by Scott Haggett)
May 8 Activist investor Elliot Management has taken a 15.3 percent stake in Gigamon Inc, which makes software to manage traffic online, according to a regulatory filing.
* Sinclair broadcast group to acquire tribune media company for approximately $3.9 billion