Canadian Natural advances planned oil sands plant work to June

CALGARY, Alberta May 7 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, Canada's largest independent oil and gas producer, said on Thursday it has advanced a planned maintenance shutdown at its 125,000 bpd Horizon oil sands plant in Alberta to June.

Originally planned for autumn, the company said the work includes increasing the capacity of its diluent recovery units and improve the reliability of the plant's operations. (Reporting by Scott Haggett)
