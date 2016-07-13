Retailer Canadian Tire reappoints Stephen Wetmore CEO

BRIEF-IAMGOLD says planned production to increase in 2017
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
July 13 Retailer Canadian Tire Corp reappointed Stephen Wetmore its chief executive, replacing Michael Medline, more than a year and a half after he left the top job.
Wetmore, who will step down as the deputy chairman of Canadian Tire's board, was its CEO from January 2009 to December 2014. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer
LONDON, Jan 16 The gloves have just come off in the simmering dispute between the United States and China about that country's rising exports of aluminium.