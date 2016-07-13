Retailer Canadian Tire reappoints Stephen Wetmore CEO

July 13 Retailer Canadian Tire Corp reappointed Stephen Wetmore its chief executive, replacing Michael Medline, more than a year and a half after he left the top job.

Wetmore, who will step down as the deputy chairman of Canadian Tire's board, was its CEO from January 2009 to December 2014. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)