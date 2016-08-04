Retailer Canadian Tire's quarterly profit rises 8 pct

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd's quarterly profit rose 8.1 percent, helped by higher sales of sports gear and apparel.
Net income attributable to the company increased to C$179.4 million ($137 million), or C$2.46 per share, in the second quarter ended July 2 from C$166 million, or C$2.15 per share, a year earlier.
The company's retail sales rose 3.1 percent to C$3.98 billion. ($1 = C$1.31) (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer