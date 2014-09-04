BRIEF-U.S. judge allows CDS price-fixing lawsuit to continue, dismisses some claims

Sept 4
* U.S. judge allows nationwide lawsuit accusing major banks of
fixing prices on
credit default swaps to proceed, but dismisses some claims --
court ruling
* U.S. district judge denise cote dismisses claims brought
under section 2 of
sherman antitrust act
* U.S. district judge denise cote dismisses claims for damages
based on
investments predating fall 2008
* U.S. district judge denise cote says all other claims may
proceed
* Lawsuit accused 12 banks, international swaps and derivatives
association,
and markit of colluding to fix cds prices from 2008 to 2013