版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 4日 星期四 23:58 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. judge allows CDS price-fixing lawsuit to continue, dismisses some claims

Sept 4 * U.S. judge allows nationwide lawsuit accusing major banks of fixing prices on

credit default swaps to proceed, but dismisses some claims -- court ruling * U.S. district judge denise cote dismisses claims brought under section 2 of

sherman antitrust act * U.S. district judge denise cote dismisses claims for damages based on

investments predating fall 2008 * U.S. district judge denise cote says all other claims may proceed * Lawsuit accused 12 banks, international swaps and derivatives association,

and markit of colluding to fix cds prices from 2008 to 2013
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐