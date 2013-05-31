UPDATE 1-Mitsubishi to control Brazilian grain company Ceagro Agricola -Nikkei

* Deal would raise Mitsubishi stake to 80 pct from 20 pct
* Ceagro could double grain trading volume, supply Japan
May 31 Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp
plans to acquire a majority stake in Brazilian grain
company Ceagro Agricola Ltda in a deal worth about
50 billion yen (US$495 million), the Nikkei business daily
reported on Friday.
Under the deal, Mitsubishi would lend Ceagro, a branch of
Argentine grains producer Los Grobo SA, 30 billion yen, and 10
billion yen would be used to purchase shares from investors.
Mitsubishi would raise its stake in the company to 80
percent from the current 20 percent after the deal, which could
occur in coming months, the paper said without naming sources.
Japanese and Chinese grain handlers including Marubeni Corp
are raising their stakes in Brazil, one of the few places in the
world with room to ramp up soy and corn output for a growing
global population.
The added capital from Mitsubishi is expected to help Ceagro
double its grain trading volume from the current 1 million
tonnes per year, Nikkei reported.
The deal would allow Mitsubishi to sell more South American
grains in Asian markets, helping to stabilize supply in Japan.
Mitsubishi, which bought 20 percent of Ceagro in 2012, handles
more than 10 million tonnes of grain per year and aims to double
that amount by 2020, according to the Nikkei report.
Ceagro executives in Brazil and Los Grobo representatives in
Argentina contacted by Reuters did not immediately comment on
the Nikkei report.
Los Grobo cultivates some 280,000 hectares (692,000 acres),
mostly of soybeans, in Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.
The group has said its operations are growing fastest in
Brazil, which will likely surpass the United States as the
world's top soybean producer this year.
Mitsubishi also plans to invest about 10 billion yen in the
United States to set up grain collection facilities in Nebraska
and North Dakota, Nikkei said.
Ceagro started selling seeds and fertilizers in Brazil in
1995 and integrated with Los Grobo in 2008. It has 51 units,
including fertilizers, grains silos, and soymeal plants.