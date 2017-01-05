IT research firm Gartner to buy CEB for $2.6 bln

Jan 5 IT research and advisory company Gartner Inc said on Thursday it would buy CEB Inc, a provider of business research and analysis, in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $2.6 billion to expand its business globally.

Gartner is offering $54 in cash and 0.2284 of its shares for each CEB share. The deal represents a premium of about 25 percent to CEB's Wednesday close. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)