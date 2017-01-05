IT research firm Gartner to buy CEB for $2.6 bln

BRIEF-G. Willi-Food's Q1 sales ILS 83.3 mln
* G. Willi-Food International Ltd says "expect 2017 to be a positive year for Willi-Food" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 5 IT research and advisory company Gartner Inc said on Thursday it would buy CEB Inc, a provider of business research and analysis, in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $2.6 billion to expand its business globally.
Gartner is offering $54 in cash and 0.2284 of its shares for each CEB share. The deal represents a premium of about 25 percent to CEB's Wednesday close. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Banro provides update on previous incident at its Namoya mine site
* Board elected to decrease membership of board to seven members, effective with close of meeting of shareholders on May 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qjBlsf) Further company coverage: