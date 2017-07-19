FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 小时前
Brazil development bank to buy Rio sanitation company, privatize it -source
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
路透调查
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
焦点：中美经济对话结束后未有记者会 相关揣测推升钢铁股大涨
深度分析
焦点：中美经济对话结束后未有记者会 相关揣测推升钢铁股大涨
亚开行预测今明两年亚洲经济增长前景光明 得益于出口强劲
国际财经
亚开行预测今明两年亚洲经济增长前景光明 得益于出口强劲
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月19日 / 晚上9点24分 / 14 小时前

Brazil development bank to buy Rio sanitation company, privatize it -source

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

BRASILIA, July 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's government has authorized the state development bank BNDES to acquire the control of Rio de Janeiro state's sanitation company Cedae for 3 billion reais ($953 million), a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

After acquiring control of Cedae, BNDES will organize a sale process for it, the source said, asking for anonymity because the plans were still private. The agreement was first reported on Wednesday by G1, the portal for the Globo TV network. ($1 = 3.1486 reais) (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below