No model for sale of Cedae set with BNDES, Rio governor says

SAO PAULO, July 20 (Reuters) - There is no model for the sale of Rio de Janeiro state's water and sewage utility Cia Estadual de Águas e Esgotos SA defined with state development bank BNDES, Rio Governor Luiz Fernando Pezão said on Thursday.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that BNDES would acquire the control of Cedae, as the utility is known, for 3 billion reais ($957 million) and then resell it. In a news conference, Pezão said the state government is discussing a loan of 3.5 billion reais with BNDES.