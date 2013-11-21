版本:
2013年 11月 22日

BRIEF-Cedar Realty Trust buys Big Y Shopping Center in Bethel

Nov 21 Cedar Realty Trust Inc : * Acquires Big Y Shopping Center in Bethel, ct * Says deal for $34.5 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
