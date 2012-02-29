UPDATE 3-CEDC raises going concern doubt, shares sink

* Loss/shr from cont ops $6.29 vs $0.17 last year
* Q4 rev $280.1 mln vs $228.4 mln last year
* Does not have enough cash to repay debt
* Over $300 mln in debt payment due in 2013
* Shares fall 28 pct
By Ranjita Ganesan
Feb 29 Struggling vodka maker Central
European Distribution Corp raised "substantial doubts"
about its ability to continue as a going concern and said it
does not have enough money to repay debt, sending its stock
plunging 28 percent.
The going concern warning caps several quarters of
disappointing results and an 80 percent plunge in its stock
price over the past year. Wall Street analysts have criticized
the company's management for missteps in Russia, where its
business has been hit by higher spirit costs and weak demand.
The Polish company, which has more $300 million in scheduled
debt repayment due next year, said cash and existing loans will
not be enough to pay the principal on notes due 2013.
The maker of Absolwent and Parliament vodka also said it was
exploring options, including an offer by its largest shareholder
Roustam Tariko. Earlier this month, the Russian billionaire, who
owns a 10 percent stake in CEDC, offered to help the company
repay debt for a bigger stake.
The Polish company, which reported a wider quarterly loss,
said it would consider alternatives like selling off assets,
swapping convertible notes and issuing stock to meet its
financial obligations.
Raiffeisen Centrobank analyst Jakub Krawczyk said some of
CEDC's assets and brands in Poland and Russia might draw
interest from global players seeking to build a presence there.
The analyst declined to name companies that might be interested.
Krawczyk also said Tariko's offer was a "serious
option" for CEDC as it could help eliminate operational
problems.
RUSSIA HANGOVER
Chief Executive William Carey said the company's
Russian business under-performed the market in the fourth
quarter.
"The operating environment in Russia continues to be
difficult, especially with continued spirit price increases and
heavy discounting going on in the market," Carey said in a
statement.
Carey said the company will cut costs and raise prices in
Russia, and named a new general manager for the region.
However, after a string of disappointing results and
management missteps, Wall Street is skeptical about the
company's ability to revive its flagging business.
CEDC may have "bit more than it can chew in Russia," analyst
Krawczyk said.
For the fourth quarter, CEDC's loss from continuing
operations widened to $456.1 million, or $6.29 a share, from
$132.19 million, or 17 cents, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 11 cents a share.
Sales rose 23 percent to $280.1 million.
CEDC also said it expects to respond to a letter
from its second-largest shareholder Mark Kaufman, who wants a
seat on the board.
The company's stock has shed more than 80 percent
of its value over the past year. The shares fell to $4.22 on
Wednesday. Just over a year ago, the stock was trading at over
$25.