Investor withdraws from restructuring bid for vodka company CEDC

BRIEF-Sika says sales to exceed CHF 6 billion in 2017
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
March 28 A major investor in Central European Distribution Corp, one of the world's largest vodka producers, has withdrawn from a consortium that had proposed acquiring the company through a restructuring proposal.
Mark Kaufman, who is among CEDC's largest stockholders, said in a statement he withdrew from a consortium that included A1, a unit of Russia's Alfa Group, and SPI Group, which owns Stolichnaya Vodka.
CEDC's board has backed a rival restructuring plan which includes a bond exchange offer from Roust Trading Ltd, a company owned by CEDC's chairman.
Kaufman does not intend to support the current Roust Trading restructuring proposal, according to Cyril Benoit, a Kaufman spokesman. "Mark is concerned that the bidding war does not necessarily reflect the true value of the company," Benoit said.
CEDC has said it intends to file for bankruptcy if its bond exchange offer fails. The company recently missed a payment on $258 million of notes that matured on March 15.
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday morning, hurt by a combination of rising geopolitical tensions, a stronger yen and volatile trading in Toshiba Corp shares ahead of the third deadline for its earnings filing.
* Premium brand Lincoln says aims to have 80 dealerships in China by end-2017, up from 65 as of end of March Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)