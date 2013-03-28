版本:
BRIEF-Kaufman withdraws from group backing rival restructuring plan for CEDC

March 28 Central European Distribution Corp : * Mark kaufman withdraws from group backing rival restructuring plan for

Central European Distribution Corp statement * Kaufman does not intend to support current roust trading plan for

restructuring Central European Distribution spokesman
