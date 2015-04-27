While others resist, Poland invites a flood of ECB cash, risks exports

* Hungary, Romania, Serbia cut rates to dampen currencies
* Zloty 7 pct stronger against euro this year
* Poland expected to act when zloty rise hits exports
By Marcin Goettig
WARSAW, April 27 Cushioned by growth and facing
elections, Poland is becoming an outlier in central Europe,
where other countries are trying to curb the growing strength of
their currencies in the face of the euro zone's massive
money-printing plan.
Hungary, Romania and Serbia have all cut rates this year to
prevent their currencies from gaining too much, as the European
Central Bank's programme feeds 60 billion euros a month into the
continent's economy through September 2016.
The Czech Republic has put a cap on the value of the crown
and pledged to intervene to keep it from rising
Poland, on the other hand, says it will not cut interest
rates from the current 1.5 percent, even though the zloty has
risen nearly 7 percent against the euro since the start of 2015
-- more than any other regional currency.
And with Polish bonds providing a significant yield premium
over negative or rock-bottom euro yields, more cash is likely to
flood in, barring a major flare-up in neighbouring Ukraine or a
Greek exit from the euro zone.
"Poland is clearly more confident than its neighbours of
sustaining relatively strong growth without a weaker currency,"
said Manik Narain, a strategist at UBS in London.
Indeed, all recent data show a recovering economy, which the
government expects will grow at 3.4 percent this year. While
inflation is currently at minus 1.5 percent, the government
expects it to reach 1.7 percent by next year. The housing
market, at least in Warsaw, is robust.
What's more, presidential and parliamentary elections are
due this year, and a strong currency plays well with voters
enjoying cheaper vacations and imported goods, analysts note.
There are also 550,000 Poles holding mortgages denominated
in Swiss francs. They saw monthly payments jump after January,
when the Swiss central bank abandoned its cap on the franc. A
weaker zloty would exacerbate their plight, probably to the
detriment of the ruling Civic Platform.
"Poland has some of the strongest cyclical numbers in terms
of industrial output and retail sales, plus there is the fact
that Europe's economy continues to improve. This is causing them
to hold back," said Koon Chow, investment strategist at Swiss
private bank UBP.
A side effect of Poland's reluctance to curtail zloty
appreciation is likely to be more investment flows from funds
fleeing the euro zone's negative yields -- Polish 5-year bonds
yield a respectable 2.0 percent-plus.
In fact, Poland's inflation-adjusted rate of 3 percent is
the highest among 23 big economies, bar Brazil and Nigeria,
Reuters data shows.
NEGATIVE YIELDS
The zloty jumped 1 percent on Monday, approaching recent 3
1/2-year highs.
Chow reckons if the zloty appreciates further, Poland will
have no choice but to follow its neighbours' lead and stem
appreciation. A 25 bps rate cut by mid-year is likely, he says.
So far, of all the countries struggling to contain their
currencies, the Czech Republic has gone furthest. It cut
interest rates to near zero in 2012, and in late 2013 declared
it would keep the crown weaker than 27 per euro to ward off
deflation.
However, the Czech economy was in recession in 2012 until
early 2013. In contrast, Poland has grown robustly for the last
20 years. That makes deflation a far greater threat for Prague.
Hungary, meanwhile, resumed policy easing in March, cutting
rates to a record-low 1.8 percent and signaling more ahead.
Government plans to cut Hungary's high banking tax show its
intention to ask banks to increase lending, analysts say. That
makes low interest rates a necessity.
Romania and Serbia have also cut rates and both have
intervened in currency markets to tamp down the leu and dinar
.
All that has taken some steam out of those currencies. The
forint, for instance, is down about 1 percent since the April 21
rate cut.
A key motivation, of course, is trade. Exports, mostly to
the euro zone, accounted for 88 percent of Hungary's annual
economic output, World Bank data for 2013 showed. Czech exports
were 77 percent of gross domestic product.
Poland, by in contrast, with 40 million people, has a
healthier domestic market, with exports comprising just 46
percent of GDP.
Still, for some, central bankers' lack of concern is
worrying, especially as the zloty's impact is already being felt
among exporters. The exchange rate, currently 4 per euro, is
just 3 percent off 3.91. Beyond that level, companies say,
exports become unprofitable..
And business sentiment has worsened this year, with the
zloty's appreciation and falling prices having "negatively
affected sales margins, both export and domestic ones",
according to a central bank poll, which also predicted
"relatively low exports dynamics" ahead.
At less than 4 zloty to the euro, "exporters will be in a
difficult situation," Chow said. "Also, you can't assume
European growth will remain firm. It's not an environment where
monetary conditions should be tight."
Many will agree. Analysts polled by Reuters see one chance
in four that policymakers would intervene to weaken the zloty
this year. But that is probably some way off.
"We probably need to see zloty closer to 3.90 before they
take a more activist approach," Narain of UBS said.
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in PRAGUE and Sandor Peto
in BUDAPEST and Sujata Rao in LONDON; Editing by Matt Robinson)