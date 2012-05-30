UPDATE 1-National Oilwell Varco to buy CE Franklin for C$240 mln

May 30 Oilfield production equipment distributor
CE Franklin Ltd said it will be bought by
National Oilwell Varco Inc for about C$240 million
($233.08 million) in cash as the U.S. oilfield equipment maker
expands its footprint.
CE Franklin shareholders will receive C$12.75 for every
share they held, a 36 percent premium to the stock's closing
price of C$9.35 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
CE Franklin has agreed to pay a termination fee of C$7.5
million if it accepts a superior offer. The company also said it
would not solicit other proposals.
CE Franklin's largest shareholder, Schlumberger NV,
has agreed to vote for the buyout.
The deal is the second one between Schlumberger and National
Oilwell in as many months. The world's largest oilfield services
company last month sold its piping and fitting unit to National
for an undisclosed amount.
The acquisition marks the end of CE Franklin's strategic
review process and effectively terminates the shareholder's
rights plan it adopted in April.
CE Franklin, which has a market value of about C$176
million, closed at C$9.35 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock
Exchange. National Oilwell, valued at about $30 billion, closed
at $67.19 on the New York Stock Exchange.