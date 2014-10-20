版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 20日 星期一 14:24 BJT

BRIEF-Cegedim says definitive deal executed for its CRM and strategic data division with IMS Health

Oct 20 Cegedim SA :

* Says definitive deal has been executed for its CRM and strategic data division with IMS Health Inc. for cash price of 385 million euros

* Says operation to be submitted to antitrust authorities and anticipated to be closed in early 2015

* Says deal will lead company to recognize accounting loss of about 180 million euros with no impact on cash between end of 2014 and effective time of sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐