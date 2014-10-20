BRIEF-Cegedim says definitive deal executed for its CRM and strategic data division with IMS Health

BRIEF-Texas Instruments prices $600 mln of investment grade notes
* Texas Instruments prices $600 million of investment grade notes
Oct 20 Cegedim SA :
* Says definitive deal has been executed for its CRM and strategic data division with IMS Health Inc. for cash price of 385 million euros
* Says operation to be submitted to antitrust authorities and anticipated to be closed in early 2015
* Says deal will lead company to recognize accounting loss of about 180 million euros with no impact on cash between end of 2014 and effective time of sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Cowen Group, Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: