公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 8日 星期四 02:20 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rates Celanese's new notes Ba2

Nov 7 Celanese Corp : * Moody's assigns ba2 rating to celanese's new unsecured notes; outlook stable * Rpt-moody's assigns ba2 rating to celanese's new unsecured notes; outlook

stable

