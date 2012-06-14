版本:
Celanese to build new Texas methanol plant

June 14 Chemicals maker Celanese Corp said on Thursday that huge new supplies of natural gas in the United States will enable it to build a new methanol production plant in Texas.

The facility, to be built near at its Clear Lake acetyl complex, will have a capacity of 1.3 million tons per year and is expected to start operations after July 1, 2015.

