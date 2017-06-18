Celanese, Blackstone to form acetate tow joint venture

June 18 Specialty material company Celanese Corp
said on Sunday it agreed with private equity firm
Blackstone Group LP to combine their cellulose acetate
tow units to form a bigger supplier of the material used in
cigarette filters.
Celanese will combine its cellulose derivatives unit with
Blackstone's Rhodia Acetow business, bought from Belgium's
Solvay SA in December, to create a global acetate tow
supplier, the companies said in a statement.
Dallas-based Celanese will receive $1.6 billion in cash on
completion of the deal. The company said the transaction would
add to its earnings per share after a year.
The companies will take a mainly non-recourse debt of $2.2
billion on behalf of the joint venture. The debt will be
supported by cash generated from the new company.
Celanese will own 70 percent of the joint venture, which it
said would generate 2017 annual pro forma revenue of about $1.3
billion, with around 2,400 employees.
Blackstone will own 30 percent of the new company, which
will have eight manufacturing facilities and three existing
joint-venture sites.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)