Jazz Pharma to buy Celator in $1.5 bln deal

BRIEF-National Amusements and Coca-Cola announce new partnership
* National Amusements - reached a multi-year agreement with Coca-Cola Company
May 31 Ireland-based Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc will buy Celator Pharmaceuticals Inc in a deal valued at about $1.5 billion, to gain access to Celator's investigational product in development for treating acute myeloid leukemia.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals will pay $30.25 per share in cash for Celator, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.
The deal represents a 72.6 percent premium to Celator's closing price on Friday. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* National Amusements - reached a multi-year agreement with Coca-Cola Company
* Target drops after disappointing holiday sales, forecast cut
By Davide Scigliuzzo NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on the new bond offering from the Dominican Republic, expected to price later on Wednesday, according to a person with knowledge of the offering: SIZE MATURITY IPTs GUIDANCE US$ Benchmark 10 yr Low 6% 6.0% area Bookrunner: JP Morgan (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)