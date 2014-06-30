Beyonce, LeBron James most powerful celebrities - Forbes

NEW YORK, June 30 U.S. pop singer Beyonce,
basketball player LeBron James and record producer and rapper
Dr. Dre headed Forbes' list of the world's most powerful
celebrities released on Monday.
With estimated earnings of $115 million over the past 12
months and a string of chart hits, Beyonce, 32, nabbed the top
spot on the annual list, pushing entertainment mogul Oprah, 60,
from first place last year into fourth, while TV talk show host
Ellen DeGeneres, 56, jumped from No. 10 in 2013 to No. 5.
The top 10 spots included five men and five women.
Forbes credited Beyonce's massive concert tour for pushing
her into the top spot ahead of her husband, rapper Jay Z, who
ranked sixth, and singers Rihanna at No. 8 and Katy Perry at No.
9.
"The superstar played 95 shows, bringing in an average of
$2.4 million," said Forbes, referring to figures from Pollstar,
which covered the concert industry.
Along with her latest hit album "Beyonce," which was
released late last year, she earned millions from endorsement
deals and her clothing line, and last week she kicked off her
first world tour with Jay Z.
Although Beyonce was not the highest earner on the list, her
presence in the press and on social media assured her the top
spot.
James, 29, who last week opted out of his NBA contract with
the Miami Heat team, jumped from 16th place last year to No. 2.
He earned an estimated $72 million thanks to his performance on
the basketball court, endorsement deals and the sale of
headphone maker Beats Electronics to iPhone-maker Apple Inc
for $3 billion. James was a small part-owner of the
business.
But the most impressive rise on the list was No. 3's Dr.
Dre, born as Andre Romelle Young. He earned $620 million in
2014, and climbed from the 63rd spot in 2013.
Forbes said the 49-year-old co-founder of Beats with music
executive Jimmy Iovine, earned more money in the past 12 months
than any other person in the history of its list.
Forbes compiled its 15th annual list by estimating pre-tax
earnings from June 1, 2013 to 2014 from tours, books, contracts,
endorsements, movies and residuals.
Fame and influence is gauged by how often celebrities
appeared in the media and the impact they had on the
entertainment industry and culture. Forbes also used StarCount,
which looks at 11 social media platforms including Facebook,
Twitter and YouTube, to determine presence in social media.
While Forbes said the list measured global influence, those
on it were mostly American.
Music producer and "Happy" singer Pharrell Williams was a
newcomer to this year's list at No. 38, along with Grammy winner
Bruno Mars at No. 13, actors Bradley Copper (48) and best actor
Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey who was 52.
Singer Madonna, retired soccer star David Beckham, actresses
Kristin Stewart and Charlize Theron, property developer Donald
Trump and actors Alec Baldwin, Tom Cruise and Adam Sandler were
among the celebrities who dropped off the list this year.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Eric Kelsey and
Cynthia Osterman)