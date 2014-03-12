版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 12日 星期三 18:16 BJT

BRIEF-Celesio says postpones AGM to July 15

FRANKFURT, March 12 Celesio AG : * Says postpones agm to July 15 * Says delay due to McKesson takeover deal
