Celesio says hedge fund Elliott holds 15 pct stake

FRANKFURT Nov 14 Hedge fund Elliott International has built up a stake of 15.15 percent in German drugs distributor Celesio, the subject of an $8.3 billion takeover bid by U.S. rival McKesson, Celesio said in a regulatory statement on Thursday.

Celesio had said last week that Elliott, run by U.S. investor Paul E. Singer, owned 11.68 percent of the shares in Celesio as per Oct. 31.

Elliott has a history of building up stakes in takeover targets with the aim of extracting a better price, such as with Kabel Deutschland just a couple of months ago.

Officials at Celesio were not immediately available to comment. Celesio Chief Executive Marion Helmes on Wednesday declined to comment on Elliott.