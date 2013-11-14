版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 14日 星期四 22:36 BJT

Hedge fund Elliott gains control of 21 pct of Celesio

FRANKFURT Nov 14 Hedge fund Elliott International has gained control of 21.13 percent of voting rights in German drugs distributor Celesio, the subject of an $8.3 billion takeover bid by U.S. rival McKesson .

As of Nov. 5, Elliott held 15.69 percent of Celesio voting rights directly and another 5.44 percent via two convertible bonds, maturing in 2014 and 2018, Celesio said in a regulatory statement on Thursday.

Celesio earlier said Elliott, run by U.S. investor Paul E. Singer, had built a stake of 15.15 percent as of Oct. 31.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐