Hedge fund Elliott gains control of 25 pct of Celesio

FRANKFURT Nov 26 Hedge fund Elliott International has gained control of 25.16 percent of the voting rights in German drugs distributor Celesio, the subject of an $8.3 billion takeover bid by U.S. rival McKesson , Celesio said in a regulatory statement on Thursday.

Celesio earlier this month said Elliott, run by U.S. investor Paul E. Singer, had built a stake of 21.13 percent as of Nov. 5.

Elliot declined to comment.

