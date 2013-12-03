Celesio says Elliott seeks wide-ranging influence over group

BRIEF-Total Energy Services Inc announces further take-up of Savanna common shares
* Total Energy Services Inc announces further take-up of savanna common shares and extension of period for tender of additional Savanna common shares under its offer
FRANKFURT Dec 3 Celesio AG said it was notified by Paul E. Singer and its hedge fund Elliott that the U.S. investor seeks to exert wide-ranging influence over the German drugs distributor.
Elliott this month lifted its stake in Celesio to 21 percent, bringing it close to a position where it could block the $8.3 billion takeover bid by McKesson.
According to Celesio, Singer intends to buy more shares over the next 12 months but does not rule out a sale either.
Singer also said he intends to exert influence over the appointment of managers and board members and to materially change the capital structure of Celesio, the German group said.
* Total Energy Services Inc announces further take-up of savanna common shares and extension of period for tender of additional Savanna common shares under its offer
* Sito Mobile confirms receipt of two purported notices of director nominations
April 7 Morgan Stanley shareholders will again vote on an investor proposal from the AFL-CIO union that would prohibit stock awards from vesting for bank executives who resign for government service.