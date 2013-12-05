McKesson launches tender offer for Celesio

Dec 5 McKesson Corp said it launched a
tender offer to buy outstanding shares of German peer Celesio
, as the largest U.S. drugs wholesaler moves ahead to
prevent hedge fund Elliott International from potentially
blocking the multi-billion dollar deal.
McKesson had in October said its 23 euro ($31.07) per share
takeover offer was conditional upon it obtaining at least 75
percent of Celesio's shares, including those from the
convertible bonds.
Last month Elliott International lifted its stake in
Celesio, bringing it close to a position where it could block
McKesson's $8.3 billion takeover bid.
At that time Celesio said Elliott had gained control of
25.16 percent of the voting rights in the company. However, when
additional shares from Celesio's two convertible bonds are taken
into account, Elliott's voting stake stood at 21.05 percent.
As per McKesson's offer made on Thursday, Celesio
shareholders can tender their shares until Jan. 9. McKesson also
launched tender offers for Celesio's convertible bonds due 2014
and 2018.