公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 24日 星期四 13:10 BJT

BRIEF-Celesio says boards welcome McKesson takeover offer

FRANKFURT Oct 24 CELESIO: * Mckesson corp makes takeover offer for Celesio AG * Celesio ag says management board and the supervisory board welcome

the takeover offer

