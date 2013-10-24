版本:
McKesson makes 23 eur/shr bid for German peer Celesio

FRANKFURT Oct 24 U.S. drugs distributor McKesson made a 23 euros per share takeover bid for German peer Celesio, Celesio said on Thursday.

San Francisco-based McKesson, the largest U.S. drugs wholesale group, has struck a deal to purchase the 50.01 percent stake in Celesio held by the diversified holding company Franz Haniel & Cie and is also offering to snatch up the remaining shares, it added.

The 23 euro per share bid represents a premium of about 43 percent over the stock price since speculation began in June that majority owner Haniel might sell its stake.

