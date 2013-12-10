Hedge fund Elliott wants McKesson to sweeten Celesio bid

BRIEF-Hostess Brands announces launch of public offering by selling stockholders
* Hostess Brands, Inc. announces launch of public offering by selling stockholders
FRANKFURT Dec 10 Hedge fund Elliott International is pushing U.S. drugs wholesale group McKesson to hike its $8.3 billion offer for German peer Celesio .
"We do not intend to tender unless McKesson offers fair compensation to all Celesio shareholders and bondholders", Elliott said in a statement on Tuesday.
A source told Reuters earlier on Tuesday that Elliott planned to decline McKesson's offer as it undervalued the target.
* Halyard Health - On April 7, jury found Kimberly-Clark liable for $3.9 million in compensatory damages for Microcool* Surgical Gowns case
