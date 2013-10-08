UPDATE 1-Celesio shares surge on McKesson takeover report

* Dow Jones Newswires says McKesson in advanced talks
* DJ says suitor could bid premium of up to 30 pct
* Celesio CEO say "no urgent need" for alliance, tie-up
* Shares jump as much as 19 percent
FRANKFURT, Oct 8 Celesio shares
jumped as much as 19 percent on Tuesday after Dow Jones
Newswires reported that McKesson was in advanced talks
to take over the German drugs distributor in a possible 3.74
billion euro ($5.08 billion) deal.
Should U.S. rival McKesson decide to make a bid, it could
offer a premium of up to 30 percent, or close to 22 euros per
share, Dow Jones cited people familiar with the matter as saying
in a report also published by The Wall Street Journal Online.
The shares were trading 17 percent higher at 19.97 euros by
1003 GMT. The stock was already the top gainer on Germany's
midcap index in early trade after its new chief
executive made positive comments on the company's outlook to a
German newspaper.
In the interview with daily Boersen-Zeitung, CEO Marion
Helmes was quoted as saying there was "no urgent need" for an
alliance or tie-up with any U.S. partner but such a deal could
help bulk up purchasing power to get better discounts from
generic drugmakers.
Celesio and its majority owner Franz Haniel & Cie
declined to comment, while McKesson was not immediately
available for comment.
Dow Jones said that under a likely deal structure, San
Francisco-based McKesson would launch a voluntary takeover offer
for all Celesio shares, with Franz Haniel, which owns just over
50 percent, having agreed to tender its stake.
McKesson has gained access to the books of Celesio, Dow
Jones said, adding that the company may announce a bid as early
as this month if it decides to go ahead.