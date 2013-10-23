版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 23日 星期三 20:20 BJT

McKesson set to make bid for Celesio - source

FRANKFURT Oct 23 U.S. drugs distributor McKesson is set to announce a takeover bid for its German peer Celesio on Thursday, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Celesio declined to comment, while San Francisco-based McKesson was not immediately available for comment.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐