McKesson ups offer for Celesio to 23.50 eur/share - source

FRANKFURT Jan 9 U.S. drugs wholesale group
McKesson on Thursday lifted its offer for Celesio
to 23.50 euros per share from 23 euros in a bid to
win over hedge fund Elliott, a source familiar with the talks
said.
McKesson in October offered 23 euros per Celesio share in a
bid backed by Celesio's majority investor Franz Haniel & Cie
, seeking to forge a global leader in drugs
distribution to boost its bargaining power with pharmaceutical
majors.
But Elliott said the $8.3 billion bid was too low and spent
roughly 800 million euros ($1.09 billion) on close to a quarter
of Celesio's shares, enough to block the deal.