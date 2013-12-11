Celesio says recommends offer from McKesson

FRANKFURT Dec 11 German drugs wholesaler Celesio said its supervisory and management board recommended shareholders accept the $8.3 billion takeover offer from McKesson Corp. and viewed the price as fair, a day after a shareholder called for a higher offer.

Hedge fund Elliott international, which has built up a stake of over 20 percent in recent weeks, had on Tuesday pressed for a higher offer than the 23 euros ($31.72) per share being offered by the U.S. company.

Celesio said in a statement on Wednesday that after having considered various options, its boards viewed a takeover by McKesson as the right strategic decision.

"A merger with McKesson is the most attractive option for Celesio," the company said.