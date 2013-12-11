BRIEF-Atico Mining says produced 2,550 ounces of gold in Q1
* Atico produces 5.05 million pounds of Cu and 2,550 ounces of Au in first quarter 2017
FRANKFURT Dec 11 German drugs wholesaler Celesio said its supervisory and management board recommended shareholders accept the $8.3 billion takeover offer from McKesson Corp. and viewed the price as fair, a day after a shareholder called for a higher offer.
Hedge fund Elliott international, which has built up a stake of over 20 percent in recent weeks, had on Tuesday pressed for a higher offer than the 23 euros ($31.72) per share being offered by the U.S. company.
Celesio said in a statement on Wednesday that after having considered various options, its boards viewed a takeover by McKesson as the right strategic decision.
"A merger with McKesson is the most attractive option for Celesio," the company said.
* Atico produces 5.05 million pounds of Cu and 2,550 ounces of Au in first quarter 2017
* The Weather Company and Lyft collaborate to provide personalized recommendations for made for samsung app users
BRASILIA, April 11 A Brazilian supreme court justice has ordered investigations into 71 sitting lawmakers and nine ministers in President Michel Temer's cabinet allegedly linked to the country's biggest-ever corruption scandal, Estado de S. Paulo reported on Tuesday.