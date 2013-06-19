UPDATE 1-Haniel denies in talks with CVS to sell Celesio stake

* CVS keen on Haniel's 50 pct stake in Celesio -magazine
* CVS prepared to pay Celesio 2 bln eur for stake -magazine
* CVS, Celesio held talks over joint purchasing deal -source
DUESSELDORF, Germany, June 19 Diversified
holding company Franz Haniel & Cie said on Wednesday it was not
in talks with U.S. drugstore chain CVS to sell majority
control over German drug distributor Celesio.
German monthly Manager Magazin cited industry sources as
saying that CVS was interested in buying Haniel's 50.01 percent
stake in the group and had held extensive talks with Celesio
Chief Executive Markus Pinger before the latter approached
Haniel CEO Stephan Gemkow on June 12.
Haniel denied it was in talks with CVS over a sale and added
that Celesio remained a core investment for the group, while CVS
declined to comment on what it called market rumours.
A source familiar with the situation told Reuters that
Pinger had met with Gemkow on June 12, but not to discuss a sale
to CVS but rather to inform the Haniel CEO of talks between
Celesio and CVS over a possible joint purchasing cooperation.
According to manager magazine, CVS is prepared to pay Haniel
a 30 percent premium to the current share price around 16 euros,
amounting to as much as 2 billion euros.
Were CVS to acquire the stake, it would be required under
German securities laws to launch a public tender bid for the
remaining 49.99 percent of the shares held by minority
investors.
The magazine said that CVS was under pressure to expand,
after larger U.S. drugstore chain Walgreens bought a stake in
Alliance Boots.
CVS struck its first international deal in February this
year when it bought Brazil's eighth-largest drugstore chain,
Drogaria Onofre.