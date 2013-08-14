UPDATE 1-Celesio cuts outlook under new CEO as price war rages

* Cuts outlook, citing price war among drugs distributors

* Q2 EBITDA up 37 pct at 141 mln eur, in line with poll avg

* CEO to continue some initiatives started by predecessor

FRANKFURT, Aug 14 Drugs group Celesio on Wednesday cut its full-year outlook, hurt by a continued price war among German drugs distributors.

Six weeks after its controlling shareholder ousted the chief executive, Celesio, which owns Britain's Lloydspharmacy, said it now expects 2013 adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of 405-425 million euros ($536-$563 million), down from a previous forecast of 445-475 million euros.

Second quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 37 percent to 140.9 million euros, in line with analysts' expectations.

The group's supervisory board sacked Markus Pinger last month, after a falling out with the head of parent company Franz Haniel & Cie.

The dismissal came after Reuters reported that U.S. drugs distribution groups McKesson Corp and Cardinal Health were both in talks to possibly take a stake in Celesio.

Franz Haniel & Cie had seized control over the negotiations, sources told Reuters at the time..

New CEO Marion Helmes did not mention the talks but said she would continue some of her predecessor's initiatives, such as centralising procurement as well as widening and standardising the offering of its pharmacies across Europe.