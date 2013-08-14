UPDATE 1-Celesio cuts outlook under new CEO as price war rages

* Cuts outlook, citing price war among drugs distributors
* Q2 EBITDA up 37 pct at 141 mln eur, in line with poll avg
* CEO to continue some initiatives started by predecessor
FRANKFURT, Aug 14 Drugs group Celesio
on Wednesday cut its full-year outlook, hurt by a continued
price war among German drugs distributors.
Six weeks after its controlling shareholder ousted the chief
executive, Celesio, which owns Britain's Lloydspharmacy, said it
now expects 2013 adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of
405-425 million euros ($536-$563 million), down from a previous
forecast of 445-475 million euros.
Second quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 37 percent to 140.9 million
euros, in line with analysts' expectations.
The group's supervisory board sacked Markus Pinger last
month, after a falling out with the head of parent company Franz
Haniel & Cie.
The dismissal came after Reuters reported that U.S. drugs
distribution groups McKesson Corp and Cardinal Health
were both in talks to possibly take a stake in Celesio.
Franz Haniel & Cie had seized control over the negotiations,
sources told Reuters at the time..
New CEO Marion Helmes did not mention the talks but said she
would continue some of her predecessor's initiatives, such as
centralising procurement as well as widening and standardising
the offering of its pharmacies across Europe.