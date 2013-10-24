BRIEF-Celesio shares open up 5 percent after takeover ofer

BRIEF-Myriad Genetics publishes study evaluating its myPath melanoma test
* Myriad Genetics -published third clinical validation study and second clinical utility study for its mypath melanoma test
FRANKFURT, Oct 24 (Reuters) - * Daimler ag shares open up 1.8 percent after Q3 results * Celesio ag shares open up 5 percent after agrees takeover offer
from McKesson
* Proposed BAT acquisition of RAI gains Japan antitrust approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Immunovaccine Inc presents preclinical research at aacr 2017 on ability of novel monoclonal antibodies to boost efficacy of depovax(tm)-based cancer immunotherapy