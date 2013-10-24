版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 24日 星期四 15:06 BJT

BRIEF-Celesio shares open up 5 percent after takeover ofer

FRANKFURT, Oct 24 (Reuters) - * Daimler ag shares open up 1.8 percent after Q3 results * Celesio ag shares open up 5 percent after agrees takeover offer

from McKesson

