Celestica net profit rises, says demand stabilizing

April 24 Celestica Inc, a contract electronics manufacturer, posted a 44 percent rise in first-quarter net profit and said customer demand is stabilizing.

Celestica's net profit rose to $43.2 million, or 20 cents per share, from $30 million, or 14 cents per share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, profit fell slightly to $53.6 million.

Revenue fell 6 percent to $1.69 billion.